The editors. AORN J. 2021; 113(6): 18.

(Copyright © 2021, Association of PeriOperative Registered Nurses, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1002/aorn.13440

unavailable

In the "Did You Know? Minimizing fire risk when using alcohol-based skin antiseptics" article (March 2021, Vol 113, Issue 3, P15), the illustration of the stopwatch incorrectly displayed a time of two minutes. Dry time is based on the manufacturer's instructions for use; for alcohol-based antiseptics, it is a minimum of three minutes on hairless skin and up to one hour in hair. The illustration of excess solution being wicked away with a sterile towel has been modified to more accurately reflect clinical practice. Cotton-tipped applicators are typically used to absorb excess solution from the umbilicus and sterile towels are typically used to wick away solution from the perimeter of the prepped area.

[The corrected illustration is freely available by following the DOI.]


Language: en
