Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIMS: Contact sports such as handball may lead to orofacial injuries that can often be prevented by the use of a properly fitted mouthguard. Several studies have investigated orofacial injuries during contact sports in different countries, but there is a lack of data that is specific for French handball players. Therefore, the aims of this study were to determine the prevalence of orofacial injuries and the proportion of handball players using a mouthguard in Eastern France. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Data were collected from handball players aged over 15 years old from five handball clubs in the Lorraine Region (Eastern France). A questionnaire containing 26 questions about the general characteristics of participants, orofacial injury experiences, emergency procedures following tooth avulsion, and use of mouthguards was self-administered.



RESULTS: Two hundred and sixty-three handball players, of which 76.8% (202) were males, aged 23 ± 8 years on average, with a mean playing experience of 11 ± 6 years, participated in the study. Among them, 24.7% (65) reported at least one orofacial injury. A total of 237 orofacial injuries was declared. The main types of orofacial injuries including lip, cheek and tongue injuries were reported by 18.6% of handball players (49); dental injuries were reported by 9.9% (26) and injuries to the temporomandibular joint were reported by 4.9% (13). Most participants knew about mouthguards (97.3%, 254) and considered them efficient for preventing dental injuries in handball (95.3%, 242/254), but only 3.0% (8) used them.



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of orofacial injuries among French handball players was high while mouthguards were very rarely used. Information should be provided to handball teams regarding mouthguard use and the management of dental injuries.

