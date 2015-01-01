Abstract

BACKGROUND: The etiology, presentation and management of traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) vary significantly between the adult and the younger population. Most epidemiological studies on TDIs have focused on the pediatric age group. This study aims to report and compare the distributions of TDIs among adults in a sub-population in India.



METHODS: This prospective observational study was performed on 1562 consecutively selected patients (1218 males and 344 females) from a university dental hospital in India, between July 2014 and June 2018. The clinical examinations were performed by a single trained and calibrated endodontist. Only TDIs to anterior teeth were recorded (canine to canine in the maxilla and mandible) and classified using a modified version of the World Health Organization's (WHO's) classification. Periapical and panoramic radiographs were taken for all the subjects.



RESULTS: A total of 1562 patients aged between 20 and 73 years, with a mean age of 36 years, were examined during the study period. The total number of teeth with TDIs was 3044. Males (78%) clearly outnumbered the females (22%) in all the age groups. The most common type of injury occurring in both the genders is uncomplicated crown fractures (male=31.0% and female=36.6%). Avulsion injuries are more likely to be seen by a dentist within 1 hour post-trauma. About two-third of the TDIs were caused by road traffic accidents (RTAs) followed by falls in about 20% of the patients.



CONCLUSION: Uncomplicated crown fracture was the most commonly observed type of TDI, and RTAs were the primary cause of TDI.

