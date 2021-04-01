Abstract

BACKGROUND: We conducted a meta-analysis and systematic review to identify a reliable estimate of sleep problems prevalence among children in mainland China and to describe its epidemiological characteristics.



METHODS: Relevant studies were searched thoroughly via electronic databases included China National Knowledge Infrastructure, Wanfang, Weipu, PubMed, Embase and Medline databases from inception until December 2020. Prevalence estimates were calculated by random-effects models. The sources of heterogeneity were explored using subgroup analyses and Meta-regression analysis, and publication bias was estimated by funnel plots and Egger's Test.



RESULTS: Overall, 66 studies were included in this meta-analysis, which revealed that the pooled prevalence of sleep problems was 37.6% (95%CI: 34.3-40.9%) with high heterogeneity (I(2) = 99.6%,P < 0.001). The incidence of snoring was 7.7%, choking or gasping was 0.9%, apnea was 1.5%, restless sleep was 11.3%, mouth breathing was 4.7%, hyperhidrosis was 17.2%, leg movements was 2.7%, bruxism was 9.6%, sleep talking was 0.7%, sleep-walking was 0.8%, nightmare was 5.1%, enuresis was 3.4%, night awakening was 6.7% and trouble falling asleep was 11.1%. The prevalence rate of sleep problems among males was higher than females (OR:1.01,95%CI:1.05-1.13). In all age groups, the prevalence rates of sleep problems increased with age, including infancy or early childhood group (33.3%), pre-school group (38.9%), school-age group (43.7%). The prevalence rate in South China (30.4%, 95%CI: 23.9-36.8%) was the lowest, and the highest prevalence rate was in West China (47.4%,95%CI:35.9-58.9%), which than any other region in China. The point estimate for sleep disorders prevalence obtained using the CSHQ criterion was higher than other criteria. Meta-regression indicated that age group could influence prevalence estimation (P = 0.011).



CONCLUSIONS: Over the past two decades, the prevalence rate of sleep problems among children in mainland China has increased, significantly affecting two-fifth of the school-age children. The incidence of hyperhidrosis, restless sleep and trouble falling asleep were significantly higher than other sleep prombles. The prevalence rate of sleep problems in west China was significantly higher than in any other area. There is still a lack of guidelines on children's sleep problems in mainland China, so future research should pay special attention to the sleep problems of school-age children and children in economically backward areas.

