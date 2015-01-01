Abstract

This research intends to find out the psychological dynamics of young people on broken home families in SMP Negeri 4 Malang, East Java, Indonesia; which are evaluated on 1) perceptions about their self, 2) perceptions about their family, 3) role in family and friends environment, and 4) reactions to family problems. This research using a phenomenology approach. We selected the subjects using the snowball sampling method. Data collection applied by interviews, observation, and documentation. The data analysis technique uses reduction, display, and verification of data while testing the validity of the data using the checking member design. The results of the study indicate various perceptions of broken home on young people on themselves and their families. The average self-perception is dominated by a sense of inferiority, feels unlucky as others, and also assumes to have the darkest life. Meanwhile, the perception of the family for broken home of young people, among others: family is a selfish, frightening, and unhappy person. Family conditions that are inharmonious also affect young people's behavior; broken home in family and friends. They show maladaptif behavior such as fighting and rant, loner, pleases to hallucinate, and resist. Young people from broken home families also do the Ego Defense Mechanism as a reaction in negotiating with their family issues.

Language: en