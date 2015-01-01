|
Walsh L, Luthy E, Feng X, Yilmazer T, Ford J, Kelleher K, Chavez L, Slesnick N. Community Ment. Health J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Homeless youth experience high rates of suicidal ideation and attempts, yet limited research has examined predictors of treatment engagement among this population. Suicidal homeless youth (N = 150) between the ages of 18 and 24 years were recruited from a drop-in center in Columbus, Ohio. Participants were randomly assigned to Cognitive Therapy for Suicide Prevention + treatment as usual through a local drop-in center (CTSP + TAU) (N = 75) or TAU alone (N = 75), and treatment attendance among those assigned to CTSP + TAU was examined in this study. As expected, among youth engaged in CTSP + TAU, those with a history of intimate partner violence (IPV) showed decreased odds of treatment attendance. Additionally, youth randomized into CTSP + TAU with higher acquired capability for suicide (ACS) scores and those identifying as Black were more likely to attend treatment sessions.
