Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Alcohol use is prevalent among military personnel, with many engaging in binge drinking behaviors. Military trainees are unique, in that they experience an enforced alcohol ban for 8 weeks while in Basic Military Training. However, they are also typically young adults, who consume alcohol at higher rates than any other age group. The current study aimed to describe alcohol consumption among trainees, determine when, where, and with whom Airmen drank for the first time during Technical Training, and if these patterns were significantly different based on descriptive norms (i.e., beliefs about how many other individuals engage in a certain behavior) related to alcohol use, given that most military members consume alcohol. Last, we aimed to determine if alcohol consumption or potential alcohol use disorders were significantly different based on descriptive norms.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Airmen (n = 599) were recruited at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston during their last week of Technical Training to complete a survey. Study procedures were approved by the 59th Medical Wing Institutional Review Board. Participants were asked about their beliefs related to how many other Airmen drink alcohol (i.e., less than 50%, 50%, or greater), their own experiences with alcohol (e.g., how much they drink compared with consumption before military service, blackouts after drinking during Technical Training), and when, where, and with whom they consumed alcohol for the first time after beginning military training.



RESULTS: Over half of the Airmen reported not engaging in drinking behaviors during Technical Training. Among those who reported drinking one or more drinks during Technical Training, most reported drinking the same amount or less than they did prior to Basic Military Training. The majority of Airmen reported that they had "maybe" experienced blackouts from drinking since Technical Training. Most Airmen drank for the first time with another someone who was not an Airman, at a restaurant, home, or other place off base, and while they were on leave.



RESULTS indicated no significant differences between groups related to beliefs about how many Airmen drink during Technical Training and where, when, and with whom Airmen drank for the first time since joining the Air Force. There were also no differences in Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test scores or drinks per week between these normative belief groups.



CONCLUSIONS: Almost half of Airmen resume drinking after alcohol restrictions are lifted during Technical Training but maintain low numbers of drinks consumed per week and low risk for alcohol use disorders, which may indicate that this is an opportune time for intervention to prevent alcohol consumption from escalating over time. Airmen reported drinking for the first time with another Airman off base during leave. Focusing on how Airmen navigate alcohol-related decision-making while their responsibilities are reduced, or how other Airmen influence their decisions to engage in risky drinking, may help prevent alcohol use rates from increasing post-enforced ban.

