Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Electric scooter (e-scooter) use and resulting injuries have grown exponentially since expansion into ridesharing in 2017. No study has described pediatric e-scooter injuries and focused on their impact in an adolescent cohort. Our primary purpose was to describe the epidemiology of admitted pediatric e-scooter injuries and compare them with existing literature on adults.



METHODS: We queried the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System for e-scooter injuries between 2015 and 2019 in patients 0-18 years old. Injuries caused by an e-scooter to a nonrider were removed. Patients admitted to the hospital were analyzed and weighted national estimates were calculated. A P value of <0.05 was considered significant.



RESULTS: Nine hundred and two pediatric patients were treated for an e-scooter injury at an emergency department (ED) between 2015 and 2019. Among those admitted (n = 47), 72.3% were men, and the average age at injury was 11.3 years. Among all injuries (n = 56), the most common diagnosis was fracture (24/56, 42.9%). The 19% (9/47) of patients that experienced polytrauma were significantly older than those with single injuries (P < 0.001). ED admissions grew by 616% from 2017 to 2018.



CONCLUSIONS: Children experience a greater rate of fractures and polytrauma from e-scooters compared to adults, but fewer facial injuries despite a similar rate of head trauma. The incidence of pediatric head injuries indicates a lack of helmet use similar to adults. Lawmakers should consider bolstering e-scooter regulations to decrease pediatric injuries.

