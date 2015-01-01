Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the injury mechanism and its association with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) injury findings in acute rectus femoris injuries.



DESIGN: Combined retrospective and prospective descriptive injury study. Retrospective cohort from January 2010 to October 2013 and prospective cohort from October 2013 to January 2019. SETTING: Specialized sports medicine hospital. PARTICIPANTS: Male professional football players older than 18 years playing in a national football league, referred for injury assessment within 7 days after an acute rectus femoris injury, with a positive finding on MRI. INDEPENDENT VARIABLES: Rectus femoris muscle injury MRI findings in relation to injury mechanism in male football players. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Rectus femoris injury mechanism (kicking, sprinting, and others), MRI injury location, and grade.



RESULTS: There were 105 injuries in total, with 60 (57.1%) and 45 (42.8%) injuries from the retrospective and prospective cohorts, respectively. Kicking was the injury mechanism in 57 (54.3%) of all acute rectus femoris injuries, sprinting represented 32 (30.4%), and 16 (15.2%) were classified as others. There were 20 (19.05%) free tendon, 67 (63.8%) myotendinous junction and/or intramuscular tendon, and 18 (17.1%) peripheral myofascial located injuries. All free tendon injuries were related to kicking and graded as a complete tear of at least one of the tendons in 15/20 (75.0%) cases.



CONCLUSIONS: Kicking seems to be an important mechanism related to complete ruptures and injuries occurring at the proximal free tendon. Sprinting was the other most common mechanism but was never associated with injury to the proximal free tendon.



Keywords: Soccer

Language: en