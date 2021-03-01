|
Citation
|
de Francisco Carvalho L, Hauck Filho N, Pereira Gonçalves A, Pianowski G, Rocha L. Rev. Colomb. Psiquiatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Sociedad Colombiana De Psiquiatria)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The Inventory of Interpersonal Problems-Personality Disorders (IIP-PD-47) has a controversial factor structure, as some studies have provided support for 5 correlated factors, and others have suggested the existence of a general second-order dimension. One approach of data modelling that reconciles multidimensionality and the existence of a general factor is the bifactor analysis. We used unrestricted exploratory-confirmatory bifactor modelling to validate the Brazilian version of the IIP-PD-47.
Language: es
|
Keywords
|
Screening; Psychometrics; Autoinforme; Cribado; Evaluación de la personalidad; Pathological traits; Personality assessment; Psicometría; Rasgos patológicos; Self-report