Brunero S, Dunn S, Lamont S. Nurse Educ. Today 2021; 103: 104976.
BACKGROUND: Workplace violence in healthcare remains a significant issue for healthcare professional, in terms of risk to patients and staff. One part of a workplace violence prevention and management programme is to educate staff in their response to critical events. Drawn from the disaster management literature, tabletop exercises were used in this study to simulate workplace violence and educate staff on the appropriate emergency response during a violent event. The use of tabletop exercise in this context is a novel approach to workplace violence prevention management. AIM AND OBJECTIVE: This study describes the development and effectiveness of tabletop exercises in preparing health practitioners in violence prevention and management emergency response systems.
Language: en
Education; Violence; Training; Health professional