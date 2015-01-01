|
Shangguan Q, Fu T, Wang J, Jiang R, Fang S. J. Adv. Transp. 2021; 2021: e5551273.
Traditional surrogate measures of safety (SMoS) cannot fully consider the crash mechanism or fail to reflect the crash probability and crash severity at the same time. In addition, driving risks are constantly changing with driver's personal driving characteristics and environmental factors. Considering the heterogeneity of drivers, to study the impact of behavioral characteristics and environmental characteristics on the rear-end crash risk is essential to ensure driving safety. In this study, 16,905 car-following events were identified and extracted from Shanghai Naturalistic Driving Study (SH-NDS). A new SMoS, named rear-end crash risk index (RCRI), was then proposed to quantify rear-end crash risk. Based on this measure, a risk comparative analysis was conducted to investigate the impact of factors from different facets in terms of weather, temporal variables, and traffic conditions. Then, a mixed-effects linear regression model was applied to clarify the relationship between rear-end crash risk and its influencing factors.
Language: en