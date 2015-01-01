Abstract

Several past studies developed acceleration/deceleration rate models as a function of a single explanatory variable. Most of them were spot speed studies with speeds measured at specific locations on curves (usually midpoint of the curve) and tangents to determine acceleration and deceleration rates. Fewer studies adopted an estimated value of 0.85 m/s2 for both deceleration and acceleration rates while approaching and departing curves, respectively. In this study, instrumented vehicles with a high-end GPS (global positioning system) device were used to collect the continuous speed profile data for two-lane rural highways. The speed profiles were used to locate the speeds at the beginning and end of deceleration/acceleration on the successive road geometric elements to calculate the deceleration/acceleration rate. The influence of different geometric design variables on the acceleration/deceleration rate was analysed to develop regression models. This study also inspeced the assumption of constant operating speed on the horizontal curve. The study results indicated that mean operating speeds measured at the point of curvature (PC) or point of tangency (PT), the midpoint of curve (MC), and the end of deceleration in curve were statistically different. Acceleration/deceleration rates as a function of different geometric variables improved the accuracy of models. This was evident from model validation and comparison with existing models in the literature. The results of this study highlight the significance of using continuous speed profile data to locate the beginning and end of deceleration/acceleration and considering different geometric variables to calibrate acceleration/deceleration rate models.

