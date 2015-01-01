Abstract

In this paper, the calculation method of the link travel time is firstly analysed in the continuous traffic flow by using the detection data collected when vehicles pass through urban links, and a theoretical derivation formula for estimating link travel time is proposed by considering the typical vehicle travel time and the time headway deviation upstream and downstream of the links as the main parameters. A typical vehicle analysis method based on link travel time similarity is proposed, and the theoretical formula is optimized, respectively. Then, an estimation formula based on maximum travel time similarity and an estimation formula based on maximum travel time confidence interval similarity are proposed, respectively. Finally, when analysing the fitting conditions, the collected data from urban roads in Nanjing are used to verify the proposed travel time estimation method based on the radio frequency identification devices. The results show that time headway deviation converges to zero when the hourly vehicle volume is more than 20 veh/h in the certain flow direction, and there are more positive and negative fluctuations when the hourly vehicle volume is less than 10 veh/h in the certain flow direction. The accuracy of the proposed improved method based on typical vehicle travel time estimation is significantly improved by considering the typical vehicle travel time, and typical vehicles on the road segment mainly exist at the tail of the traffic platoon in the corresponding period.

Language: en