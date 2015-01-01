Abstract

Annually, side impact crashes contribute to a significant proportion of road fatalities. These crashes typically occur as a result of traffic violations at intersections. This study contributes to efforts in addressing side impact crashes at unsignalized intersections by performing a path analysis to unravel some behavioral trajectories through which these crashes occur. The study further investigated how these behavioral pathways influence the severity of the crashes. Crashes that occurred at unsignalized four-way intersections and T-junctions in Alabama were used for model estimations. Three precrash actions, failed to yield right-of-way at the stop sign, failed to yield right-of-way at a turn, and running stop sign, were considered. The model estimation results reveal that some of the crash factors were more associated with certain precrash factors but not others at either four-way intersections or T-junctions or both. It was observed that side impact crashes that occurred under daylight conditions at four-way intersections, for instance, were less likely to involve running a stop sign but more likely to involve failure to yield at the stop sign and failure to yield right-of-way at a turn, but under dark and unlit roadway conditions, the at-fault drivers were more likely to run a stop sign or fail to yield at a stop sign but less likely to be involved in failure to yield right-of-way at a turn. This approach to injury severity analysis uncovers complex underlying relationships between precrash actions, other contributing factors, and crash outcomes.

