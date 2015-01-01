Abstract

This study aimed to quantitatively investigate the effect of bicycle infrastructure on car usage. The mixed logit model with random coefficients was used to capture the differences in individuals' preferences. Based on data from a stated preference survey conducted in Huhhot, China, the estimated results showed that the mixed logit model provides better fitting than the standard logit model. Considerable variations were found in individuals' attitudes toward the use of cars and bicycles. Riding a bicycle is preferred by most individuals. Furthermore, based on the constraints for maintaining the effect on car usage equal, the equivalent change in parking fees for improvement in bicycle infrastructures was estimated. The results showed that the effect of a 100 m reduction in walking distance to bicycle stations on the probability of driving is the same as that of an approximately 2.00 yuan/h (US 0.30$/h) increase in the parking fees, and the effect of providing bike lanes is in line with additional parking fees of approximately 3.00 yuan/h (US 0.45$/h). The findings of this study can be an important reference for decision makers to consider improvements in bicycle systems and rational allocation of infrastructure investment and road resources.

