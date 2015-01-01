Abstract

It is known that many variables influence traffic, yet very little is known about the weight of each factor in the dynamics of traffic in cities of developing countries, in many cases due to their peculiar traffic regulations. In this work, we search for the variables that have the most significant impact on the average travel speed of three distinct types of vehicles: passenger cars, taxis, and buses. First, we developed a tool featuring algorithms that simulate ordinary overtaking and car-following behaviors, along with controls for setting vehicles' actions, particularly buses' and taxis' stops. Then, we chose a particular zone to study, based on its common geometry and the particular traffic infrastructure (speed bumps, traffic lights, and bus stops) inside it. Later on, three experiments were carried out, with the following results. (1) Both the buses' arrival frequency and curbside bus stops affect the passenger cars' average travel speed. The buses' response was affected by the bus bay and curbside bus stops. The buses' speed tendency influenced neither the passenger cars' nor buses' response. (2) Taxis' arrival frequency, stopping frequency, and speed tendency were found to influence the passenger cars' response. Taxis' response was altered by taxis' speed tendency, while buses' response was affected by taxis' arrival frequencies. (3) The number of speed bumps, the arrival frequency of passenger cars, and their speed conditions (homogeneous and heterogeneous) affect the passenger cars' response. We expect that the findings presented in this study, along with the recommendations made from the results, may pave the way for better road design public policies.

Language: en