Abstract

BACKGROUND: Globally, there are 1.35 million road traffic deaths annually, with 90% of these deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Road traffic injury is now the leading cause of death in children older than five years of age. To achieve the Stockholm Declaration of halving the number of road traffic deaths by 2030, and Sustainable Development Goal 11.7 to provide safe transport systems, particularly for vulnerable individuals, drastic action needs to be taken in LMICs. In 2007, Bloomberg Philanthropies launched the Initiative for Global Road Safety. The …

Language: en