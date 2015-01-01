|
Citation
|
Pincus LE, Brown LA, Capaldi S, Comeau C, Foa EB. Community Ment. Health J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Based on feedback received during post-training consultation within a Prolonged Exposure (PE) implementation initiative, additional assessment training was added to help community providers identify patients who met criteria for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptom severity and were considered appropriate for PTSD treatment. The current study investigated the rates of trauma exposure and PTSD in the community sample, as well as the percentage of individuals deemed "appropriate" for PE by community therapists.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PTSD; Implementation; Dissemination; Community mental health; Prolonged exposure