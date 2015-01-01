Abstract

AIM: This study aimed to investigate effects of workplace bullying on different post-traumatic stress symptoms and coping among hospital nurses.



BACKGROUND: Workplace bullying is a traumatic event that negatively affects the quality of patient care and nurses' mental health.



METHOD: This cross-sectional, correlational study used an online survey among hospital nurses. Ordinary least square and quantile regression analyses were conducted using Stata version 16.



RESULTS: The study included 233 registered nurses from South Korea who had provided direct care to patients in a hospital for at least six months. Overall, 28% self-identified as victims or witnesses and 37% as victims and witnesses simultaneously. "Victim" and "passive coping" were significantly associated with the 25th, 50th, and 75th percentiles groups of post-traumatic stress symptoms, while "witness" was significant in the 95th percentile group.



CONCLUSION: Our study findings explore nurses' workplace bullying, detect high-risk subgroups, and suggest development of coping interventions for reducing workplace bullying and post-traumatic stress symptoms. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: The study identified associations among bullying experience types, severity of post-traumatic stress symptoms, and passive coping. It is critical to explore traumatic experience types and severity of post-traumatic stress symptoms for nurses at risk of workplace bullying.

