Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Understanding the prevalence and factors associated with running-related injuries in middle school runners may guide injury prevention.



OBJECTIVE: To determine the prevalence of running-related injuries and describe factors related to a history of injury.



DESIGN: Retrospective cross-sectional study. SETTING: Survey distributed online to middle school runners.



METHODS: Participants completed a web-based survey regarding prior running-related injuries, training, sleep, diet, and sport participation. MAIN OUTCOME MEASUREMENTS: Prevalence and characteristics differentiating girls and boys with and without running-related injury history adjusted for age. PARTICIPANTS: 2,113 youth runners (average age=13.2 years, boys: n=1,255, girls: n=858).



RESULTS: Running-related injuries were more prevalent in girls (56% vs 50%, p=0.01). Ankle sprain was the most common injury (girls: 22.5%, boys: 21.6%), followed by patellofemoral pain (20.4% vs 7.8%) and shin splints (13.6% vs 5.9%); both were more prevalent in girls (p<0.0001). Boys more frequently reported plantar fasciitis (5.6% vs 3.3%, p=0.01), iliotibial band syndrome (4.1% vs 1.4%, p=0.0007) and Osgood-Schlatter Disease (3.8% vs 1.2%, p=0.0007). Runners with history of running-related injuries were older, ran greater average weekly mileage, ran faster, had fewer average hours of sleep on weekends, skipped more meals, missed breakfast, and consumed less milk (all p<0.05). Girls with history of running-related injuries reported higher dietary restraint scores, later age of menarche, more menstrual cycle disturbances, and higher likelihood of following vegetarian diets and an eating disorder diagnosis (all p<0.05). Runners with no history of running-related injuries were more likely to have participated in ≥2 years of soccer or basketball (p<0.0001).



CONCLUSION: Most middle school runners reported a history of running-related injuries, with certain injuries differed by sex. Modifiable factors with the greatest association with running-related injuries included training volume, dietary restraint, skipping meals, and less sleep. Sport sampling, including participation in ball sports may reduce running-related injury risk in this population.

