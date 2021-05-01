Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is defined as a disturbance in brain functioning caused by an external force. The development of post traumatic epilepsy (PTE) is a serious risk associated with TBI. Indeed, other neurological impairments are also common following TBI. In this review, we analyze and discuss the most widely used and best validated rodent models of TBI, with a particular focus on their contribution to the understanding of the PTE development. Furthermore, we explore the importance of these models for the study of other neurobehavioral comorbidities associated with brain injury. The efficient and accurate diagnosis of epilepsy and other neurological comorbidities as a consequence of brain trauma should improve the survival and quality of life of patients after TBI.

