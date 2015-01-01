Abstract

Alcohol consumption in Germany continues to be high relative to its European neighbors. A long-term reduction of alcohol consumption can result in a reduction of the morbidity and mortality associated with alcohol. For many years now, the Federal Centre for Health Education (BZgA) has directed its focus in the field of addiction prevention on alcohol prevention and implemented three national multilevel campaigns intended for this target group. "Null Alkohol - Voll Power" (No Alcohol - Full Power) addresses adolescents between the ages of 12 and 16 and the campaign "Alkohol? Kenn dein Limit." (Alcohol? Know Your Limit.) comprises two separate campaigns dedicated to adults and 16- to 20-year-olds, respectively. Further, the BZgA provides sports clubs with the opportunity to participate in a program entitled "Alkoholfrei Sport genießen" (Enjoying Sports Without Alcohol). In this contribution, these measures and their foundational concepts are presented.The campaigns are interconnected to form a prevention chain that serves to bundle the individual efforts. All are based on the principles of social marketing and are continually quality checked. At the center of these efforts lies internet communication, complemented by direct communication in the lives of the target groups as well as mass communication in the form of billboards, TV and radio spots, ads, and print media. The BZgA is able to implement these programs in schools, clubs, and at the municipal level because of the good cooperation and coordination it maintains with the individual federal states. For decades now, the BZgA has conducted monitoring in the form of regular representative surveys, among others, on the subject of alcohol consumption behavior among 12- to 25-year-olds in Germany. The results show that although overall alcohol consumption may be on the decline over the long term, it still remains high.

Language: de