Abstract

Psychological resources can help individuals adjust to changes associated with aging. In this study, we examined the effect of demographic, health, and psychological resource variables in explaining driving status among adults 55 years and older. A convenience sample of 222 adults between the ages of 55 and 91 years (mean = 72.20 years) completed questionnaires that included measures of driving status, self-rated health, and psychological resources (e.g., life control, life purpose, and locus of control). Multiple logistic regression models that controlled for confounders were constructed with driver status (i.e., current driver or former driver) as the outcome. Former drivers were older, reported being in poorer health, and reported more depression symptoms. After controlling for age and health, current drivers reported higher levels of life control and life purpose and a more internal locus of control.



RESULTS highlight the importance of considering psychological resources when examining driving cessation.

