Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We sought to report on the demographics and epidemiology of knee cartilage injuries and preferred management in soccer players, across FIFA Medical Centers of Excellence (FMCE).



DESIGN: A descriptive questionnaire focusing on characteristics of knee cartilage injuries and their management in soccer players during the 10-year period prior to the distribution of the questionnaire was sent to all FMCE around the world in September 2019 via an online platform. Voluntary responses from centers were processed and analyzed. Descriptive characteristics were reported using median and interquartile ranges (IQR) for continuous variables and frequencies and percentages (%) for discrete variables.



RESULTS: A total of 15 centers from 5 continents responded to the questionnaire and reported on a total of 4526 soccer players. Among centers, the median age was 27 years (IQR: 23-38), the median rate of male players was 75% (IQR: 68-90), and the median rate of professional players was 10% (IQR: 5-23). The most common reported etiology for cartilage injury was traumatic (median 40%, IQR: 13-73). The most common nonoperative treatment utilized was physical therapy (median 90%, IQR: 51%-100%) and the most common operative treatment utilized was bone marrow stimulation/micro-fracture (median 40%, IQR: 19-54%). The utilization of other cartilage restoration procedures varied across centers.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings highlight different tendencies in the management of these injuries across FMCE and emphasize the need for collaborative efforts focusing on establishing consensus guidelines for the optimal management of these challenging injuries in soccer players.

Language: en