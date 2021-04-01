SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chua JD, Bellonci C, Sorter MT. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Clin. N. Am. 2021; 30(3): 505-525.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.chc.2021.04.004

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Children hospitalized in inpatient and residential treatment facilities often present with severe emotion dysregulation, which is the result of a wide range of psychiatric diagnoses. Emotion dysregulation is not a diagnosis but is a common but inconsistently described set of symptoms and behaviors. With no agreed upon way of measuring emotion dysregulation, the authors summarize the existing contemporary treatment focusing on proxy measures of emotion dysregulation in inpatient and residential settings. Interventions are summarized and categorized into individual- and systems-level interventions in addressing aggressive behaviors. Going forward, dysregulation will need to be operationalized in a standard way.


Language: en

Keywords

Aggression; Inpatient; Emotion dysregulation; Outburst; Residential; Restraint; Seclusion

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print