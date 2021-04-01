Abstract

Irritability, anger, and aggression, although not specific for pediatric bipolar disorder (BD), can be a common finding and an important source of distress and impairment in these patients. Over the past 2 decades the diagnostic significance of irritability in pediatric BD has been highly debated. Beyond the debate of its diagnostic significance, the clinical importance of irritability, anger, and aggression in youth with BD has been well established. In this review, the authors discuss evaluation and management strategies of irritability, anger, and aggression in youth with BD.

Language: en