Prisco L, Sarwal A, Ganau M, Rubulotta F. Crit. Care Clin. 2021; 37(3): 517-541.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ccc.2021.03.013

unavailable

A trend in the increasing use of prescription psychoactive drugs (PADs), including antidepressants, antipsychotics, and mood stabilizers, has been reported in the United States and globally. In addition, there has been an increase in the production and usage of illicit PADs and emergence of new psychoactive substances (NPSs) all over the world. PADs pose unique challenges for critical care providers who may encounter toxicology issues due to drug interactions, side effects, or drug overdoses. This article provides a summary of the toxicologic features of commonly used and abused PADs: antidepressants, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, hallucinogens, NPSs, caffeine, nicotine, and cannabis.


Antidepressants; antipsychotics; Hallucinogens; Mood stabilizers; Psychoactive substances; Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors

