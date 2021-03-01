SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chiew AL, Buckley NA. Crit. Care Clin. 2021; 37(3): 543-561.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ccc.2021.03.005

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Acetaminophen is a common medication taken in deliberate self-poisoning and unintentional overdose. It is the commonest cause of severe acute liver injury in Western countries. The optimal management of most acetaminophen poisonings is usually straightforward. Patients who present early should be offered activated charcoal and those at risk of acute liver injury should receive acetylcysteine. This approach ensures survival in most. The acetaminophen nomogram is used to assess the need for treatment in acute immediate-release overdoses with a known time of ingestion. However, scenarios that require different management pathways include modified-release, large/massive, and repeated supratherapeutic ingestions.


Language: en

Keywords

Poisoning; Acetaminophen; Acetylcysteine; Acute liver injury; Hepatotoxicity

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print