Abstract

Toxic inhalants include various xenobiotics. Irritants cause upper and lower respiratory tract injuries. Highly water-soluble agents injure the upper respiratory tract, while low water-soluble inhalants injure the lower track. Asphyxiants are divided into simple asphyxiants and chemical asphyxiants. Simple asphyxiants displace oxygen, causing hypoxia, while chemical asphyxiants also impair the body's ability to use oxygen. Cyanide is a classic chemical asphyxiant. Treatment includes hydroxocobalamin. Electronic cigarette or vaping use-associated lung injury (EVALI) is a relatively new illness. Patients present with respiratory symptoms and gastrointestinal distress. EVALI appears to be associated with vaping cannabinoids. Treatment is supportive and may include steroids.

