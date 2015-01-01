Abstract

In-person safety programs for pre-kindergarten children were not able to go on in their usual way during the summer of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While some communities opted to cancel the programs, one organization in Northwest Ohio chose to reformat it, knowing that this education is a critical introduction to lifelong safety habits. Through social media, video-taped education from community safety professionals, and activity packets given to registrants, "Safety City" was able to go on. The new format incorporated all of the childhood safety topics normally presented in the live version of the program. The efforts described here indicate that it is feasible to alter presentation formats from in-person to virtual to connect even young children with important education. As such, similar programs needing to make this transition while the world continues to adjust to pandemic precautions may benefit from understanding the strengths, limitations, and insights from the process.

