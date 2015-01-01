|
Citation
Brewerton TD, Suro G, Gavidia I, Perlman MM. Eat. Weight Disord. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Editrice Kurtis)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Trauma and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are associated with eating disorders (EDs), which occur across all sexual orientations and gender identities. Prior traumas and PTSD also are reported to occur significantly more frequently in individuals identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, non-binary, or other (LGBTQ+), but little is known about rates of PTSD in LGBTQ+ individuals with EDs admitted to residential treatment (RT).
Language: en
Keywords
Severity; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Eating disorders; LGBTQ+; Residential treatment; Sexual and gender minorities