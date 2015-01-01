Abstract

Over the past few decades, there has been a growing interest among systemic researchers and clinicians to address issues related to psychological traumatic stress. Yet, research in this area has largely focused on intrapersonal and physiological processes in conceptualizing traumatic stress and its various outcomes. Despite the usefulness of intrapersonally focused models of traumatic stress, this approach has its limitations. Emerging evidence indicates that both proximal contexts, such as family, and distal socioecological contexts, such as political and environmental systems, can have a profound effect on traumatic stress risk, presentation, and recovery. In the present article, we review and synthesize emerging research on traumatic stress and integrate findings from intrapersonally and systemically focused models of traumatic stress. We propose and present evidence for what we term the dynamic socioecological framework of traumatic stress, a heuristic framework for conceptualizing the interactions between different forms of traumatic stress. This framework puts forward the dimensions of traumatic stress typology, severity, and timing, underscoring how traumatic stress risk, presentation, and recovery are highly dependent upon the systems in which people are embedded. We conclude with a discussion of the research and clinical implications of this conceptual framework.

