Abstract

In forensic investigations involving stolen and crashed vehicles, examining airbags for the presence of saliva is useful strategy in order to try and establish who the driver of the vehicle may have been. The use of an evaluative approach in these types of investigations allows the forensic scientist to evaluate the significance of the evidence with regard to two alternative hypothesis. The presence of saliva on an airbag may be the result of the driver coming into contact with it during an impact. Alternatively, the saliva may have transferred to the airbag from another area in the vehicle following its deployment. To address this question and attach significance to this finding, a dataset on the prevalence and persistence of saliva is required, alongside relevant background information on the case. The purpose of this study was to determine if saliva matching the main driver of a vehicle is present in the areas immediately surrounding the driver's section, and also to determine the persistence of saliva in vehicles. Salivary-α-amylase was detected in 53% of all samples collected from vehicles. Saliva positive samples yielded statistically significantly (p<0.05) more DNA than saliva negative samples. There was no statistical difference in DNA yields from the different areas sampled in the vehicles. The steering wheel was observed to have the greatest number of saliva positive samples (80%). The driver's DNA profile was detected in 72% of the total samples taken. We demonstrated that saliva can persist for at least ten days in vehicles in daily use. This study has produced a useful dataset that can be utilised under certain conditions by forensic investigators when taking an evaluative approach to these particular types of forensic investigations.

Language: en