Abstract

Hospital-acquired burn injuries can result in increased length of hospitalization, costs of stay, and potential for additional procedures. The aim of this study is to describe iatrogenic burn injuries over a 15-year period at an academic public hospital system. Data was collected from January 2004 to June 2019. Data included time of injury, hospital location, mechanism, level of harm caused, and anatomic location of the injury. Demographic information included patient age, gender, body mass index, payer status, primary admission diagnosis and length of stay. 122 patients were identified through an internal hospital database that tracked reported injuries. Incidence was highest between 2005-2012 (12.3 ± 4.1 per year) as compared to 2013-2019 (2.9 ± 2.1 per year). A majority (77%) resulted in harm caused to the patient. Most (41%) of the injuries occurred on the general medical floors, followed by the operating room (33.6%). The most common etiology was scald (23%), followed by electrocautery (14.8%). Five of the injuries resulted in burn consults, although none of these patients required surgery. Iatrogenic burns appear to be decreasing. While a majority were reported to have caused patient harm, none were serious enough to warrant surgery. Most injuries occurred on the medical floors with a scald mechanism. This review presents an opportunity to emphasize in-hospital burn prevention, as well as an opportunity for the burn team to affect change in concert with hospital administration.

