Abstract

Traumatic lesions of male external genitalia are certainly less frequent than the other body sites and in the majority of cases they are caused by work accidents in the metalworking environment or by gunshot wounds. We present a rare case of traumatic degloving lesion of the male external genitalia with avulsion of the left testis caused by an accidental fall from the ladder. Reconstructive surgery was carried out in a single procedure, obtaining an excellent esthetic and functional result.

