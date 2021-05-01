|
Citation
Samargandy S, ALJadani A. Prim. Care Diabetes 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
AIMS: Diabetes mellitus may impair an individual's fitness to drive. In this study, we explore health care providers' (HCPs) knowledge of problems associated with diabetes and driving, and evaluate the consistency of counseling on driving safety for patients with diabetes.
Language: en
Keywords
Diabetes; Diabetic complications; Diabeticeducator; Hypoglycemia; Road traffic accidents