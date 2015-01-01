Abstract

Wing gate turnstiles are widely used in airports, subway stations, railway stations, movie theaters, parks, etc., and influence the pedestrian evacuation greatly while accidents happen. Thus, doing some researches on how to improve the evacuation speed for wing gate turnstiles are meaningful and necessary. In response to this issue, the influences of the wing gate turnstiles on pedestrian evacuation are investigated by pathfinder in this paper. Pathfinder is an agent-based egress simulator that uses steering behaviors to model occupant motion. First of all, by Pathfinder, two evacuation models with flat-shaped and wedge-shaped hosts wing gate turnstiles, respectively, are established, and the simulations of pedestrian evacuation are carried out by computer. The results show the evacuation speed obtained by the wedge-shaped host is faster than that obtained by the flat-shaped host. Moreover, the longest evacuation time is obtained when the channels' width is 90 cm, and the shortest is obtained when the channels' width is 51.4 cm. For a small number of evacuees, the evacuation time is mainly influenced by the original distributions of the evacuees, however, as the number of the evacuees increases, the evacuation time is mainly influenced by the number of the evacuees. Furthermore, the wing gate turnstiles with widened hosts can get less evacuation time no matter whether the hosts are flat-shaped or wedge-shaped, however, the evacuation-time-saved rate obtained by wedge-shaped host is much higher than that obtained by flat-shaped host. Then, the influences of the wedge angle on the pedestrian evacuation are discussed, and the optimal wedge angle is obtained. The obtained results can not only provide helps for managers to evacuate crowds under emergency, but also offer some assistances for designers to design those gate turnstiles or building exits.

