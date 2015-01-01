Abstract

PURPOSE: E-scooters are a new type of urban transportation utilized in Germany since June 2019, primarily in larger cities in the context of sharing offers. Such electrically operated standing scooters can be driven at a maximum speed of 20 km/h. A helmet is not mandatory. The aim of this prospective study is to document the injury patterns over the period of 1 year and compare our findings with already available data.



METHODS: Over a period of 1 year (July 2019-July 2020), data on E-scooter-related accidents treated at a level 1 trauma center of a major German city were prospectively documented. Injury patterns were analyzed, and epidemiological data evaluated.



RESULTS: Fifty-nine (35 female, 24 male) accidents were included in the observation period. Mean age of accident victims was 30.03 years (± 9.32). Alcohol influence at the time of accident was detected in 9 cases (15.25%). Many of the accident victims suffered multiple injuries. Most of the injuries were upper (50.84%) and lower extremity (47.45%) as well as craniofacial injuries (62.71%). A helmet was not worn in any of the cases.



CONCLUSION: In the year following their introduction, E-scooter-related accidents have led to an additional burden on the emergency capacities of the involved University Hospital, especially in the summer months of 2019. Protective equipment is de facto not worn. Injuries to the extremities, head, and face were most common. None of the accident victims died. This coincides with results from other major cities in national and international comparison. A more intensive education about injury consequences of unprotected E-scooter use and the discussion of a possible obligation to wear a helmet and further protection equipment for the extremities should take place.

Language: en