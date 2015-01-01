Abstract

Child sexual abuse (CSA) may have significant consequences for siblings; however, limited research has been conducted on the impact of the abuse on sibling and family relationships following the disclosure of CSA. This study sought to investigate sibling responses to disclosures of CSA among a group of adult siblings in Ireland, and the impact on sibling and family relationships through an online survey. A thematic analysis was conducted on a sub-set of participants who responded to open-ended questions (n = 45). Three main themes were identified as follows: (a) intense emotional reactions, (b) relationship support and strain, and (c) managing family dynamics. CSA disclosure may have a substantial impact on sibling and family relationships. Supporting siblings in the aftermath of CSA disclosure is essential, both for the well-being of the individual who was sexually abused and for the wider family.

