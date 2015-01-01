Abstract

Underage motorcycle riding in Indonesia has long been and continues to be common among its citizens. This study aimed to analyse motorcycle risky behaviours associated with motorcycle accidents among adolescents in Jakarta metropolitan area. This is a cross-sectional study employing a self-report survey of 3880 students from 37 junior and senior high schools in the Jakarta metropolitan area, Indonesia, between April and June 2019. About 40% of the respondents reported that they ever involved in motorcycle accidents in the past 12 months. Speeding, using a mobile phone, drowsy driving, and wrong-way riding were significantly associated with motorcycle accidents. Further, red-light running, applying sudden brake, eating, smoking or drinking, listening to music, drunk driving and drowsy driving have an influence on the severity of motorcycle accidents. 91.3% of motorcycle drivers in our samples did not have a driving license, and approximately 39% of them had involved in motorcycle accidents. More stringent controls from parents, schools and the government are needed to inhibit motorcycle use by minors.

