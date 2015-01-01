Abstract

Road safety is a global concern; particularly, in developing countries due to the significantly high collision occurrences and subsequent deaths. This study presents a spatial and temporal analysis of collision frequency and injury severity of crashes in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The focus is to understand the spatio-temporal trend of collisions involving pedestrians, public transit and unconventional modes, which are the key collision factors in Dhaka. This research utilizes the police-reported collision record for Dhaka for the years 2011-2015. In temporal analysis, temporal trends (monthly, daily and hourly) of injury severity of different vehicle occupants (pedestrians, public transit and unconventional modes) have been explored using descriptive analytics. Daily distribution suggests that a higher share of severe injuries involving pedestrians (16.6%) and unconventional modes (20.5%) occur on Fridays and Thursdays, respectively. The hourly distribution suggests that pedestrians are more vulnerable from 11:00am to 12:00pm on weekends. Unconventional mode users are vulnerable from 7:00am to 8:00am on weekdays. Spatial analysis is performed adopting a Kernel density estimation (KDE) technique. The results suggest that the major activity locations of Dhaka such as central business district (CBD), airport and ferry terminals are collision prone areas. Interestingly, the density of public transit collisions is skewed around the major transit hubs of the city.

