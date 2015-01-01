Abstract

The regions of Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur and Corsica in south-east France are regularly affected by firearm deaths, and a large amount of data has been collected by our forensic institute. We carried out a single-center retrospective descriptive study of the records of our institute between January 1, 2011, and 31 December, 2018, relating to firearm deaths (homicides and suicides). There were 302 cases (218 homicides and 84 suicides). The anatomic locations most frequently involved were the thorax, abdomen and head, in that order, in homicides and the head in suicides. More than 80% of the homicides in our series had more than one wound complex and nearly one in four homicides had more than 7. The weapon most frequently used in suicides was a hunting smooth bore gun, followed by the 9mm Luger and then by the.22 Long Rifle. In homicides, the caliber most frequently used was the 7.62 × 39 (29.6%), followed by the 9mm Luger (29%) and lastly by hunting calibers (27%). More than 10% of cases involved two weapons of two different calibers. Our study, which used a dual forensic and ballistic approach, was carried out in one of the most heavily populated regions of metropolitan France. We observed very few similarities with the literature regarding type of caliber and wound complexes. This may be explained, among other factors, by differences in political, societal or cultural contexts.

