Hines L, Lang ME, Johnson KL, Ruiz-Maldonado TM, Feldman KW, Graff AH, Hand JL. Pediatr. Dermatol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: Recognizable skin findings of child physical abuse include bruises, abrasions, lacerations, bite marks, burns, and oral injuries. Self-induced skin picking, or neurotic excoriation, can correspond to emotional stress, underlying psychiatric illness, or substance abuse. Parental neurotic excoriation injury of children has not been reported previously as a form of physical abuse.
Language: en
child abuse; substance-related disorders; skin; contusions; neurocognitive disorders