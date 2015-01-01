Abstract

Glucocorticoids exert profound effects on the brain and behavior, but cortisol concentrations are rarely linked to subjectively reported emotional states in humans. This study examined whether the link between cortisol and subjective anxiety varied by childhood maltreatment history. To do this, 97 individuals (60.8% female) participated in a standardized stress task in the laboratory (Trier Social Stress Test, TSST) while providing serial ratings of their feelings of anxiety as well as cortisol samples in blood. These measurements were collected nine times across the laboratory visit, from immediately before the TSST to 65 minutes after stress initiation. We estimated the within-person association between cortisol concentrations and momentary feelings of anxiety for individuals with and without exposure to childhood maltreatment, measured via self-report on the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ). Individuals exposed to maltreatment during childhood reported the greatest feelings of anxiety when cortisol concentrations were lowest. This pattern was exaggerated among female participants, those with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and those exposed to emotional neglect relative to other forms of maltreatment. Early life adversity, such as parental maltreatment, may alter the role of cortisol in affective experiences. This observation may provide preliminary, translational evidence of a novel pathway through which stress may lead to and maintain internalizing symptoms in humans. More studies accounting for the moderating role of childhood maltreatment in biobehavioral pathways are needed.

Language: en