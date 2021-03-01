Abstract

PURPOSE: The role of women in the United States military is expanding. Women are now authorized to serve in all military occupations, including special operations and frontline combat units, which places them at increased risk of combat exposure and injury. Little is known regarding the impact of these injuries on the health of military women.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective matched cohort study of women service members who were injured during combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. Injured women were individually matched to non-injured controls at a 1:4 ratio. Medical diagnostic codes were abstracted from outpatient encounters in electronic health records, and hierarchical clustering was conducted to identify clusters of diagnostic codes, termed "health profiles." Conditional logistic regression was used to determine whether combat-related injury predicted membership in the profiles.



RESULTS: The study sample included 590 injured women and 2360 non-injured controls. Cluster analysis identified six post-deployment health profiles: low morbidity, anxiety/headache, joint disorders, mixed musculoskeletal, pregnancy-related, and multimorbidity. Combat-related injury predicted membership in the anxiety/headache (odds ratio, 1.73; 95% confidence interval, 1.38-2.16) and multimorbidity (odds ratio, 3.43; 95% confidence interval, 2.65-4.43) profiles.



CONCLUSIONS: Combat-related injury is associated with adverse post-deployment health profiles among military women, and women with these profiles may experience increased healthcare burden. As future conflicts will likely see a greater number of women with combat exposure and injury, health outcomes research among military women is paramount for the purposes of medical planning and resource allocation.

