Abstract

Introduction

While bikeshare programs represent a promising platform for promoting physical activity and health, critics are concerned about their equity. In 2018, Greater Boston launched a low-income bikeshare membership program and expanded the number of available stations. This study examines: 1) changes in equity of station access and 2) changes in equity of bikeshare use as a result of the equity initiative.

Methods

We used publicly available trip history data to identify stations and trips during the pre-intervention (July 2013-December 2017) and intervention (January 2018-July 2019) periods. Using five transit and environmental justice indicators, we categorized census block groups by bikeshare need, then examined the number of block groups with full access to a station before and during the intervention. Logistic regression was used to evaluate the change in probability of a trip starting or ending in a high need block group during the intervention period.

Results

Following the implementation of Boston's equity initiative, bikeshare access and use increased across the city, although gains were smallest for communities most in need of access to alternative transportation options.

Conclusions

Boston's bikeshare system is an important public health and physical activity promotion opportunity. However, further improvements are needed to promote equity in access and use.

Language: en