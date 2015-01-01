Abstract

Introduction

Few studies have clinically assessed road traffic injuries in individuals with insomnia. This study examined the epidemiological characteristics of road traffic injuries in individuals with insomnia and identified relevant factors.



Methods

In this retrospective cohort study, we used administrative data (National Health Insurance Research Database) to identify a cohort from people admitted to hospital with insomnia and matched controls from other admitted patients. All the included data were used to determine the incidence rate of having road traffic injuries in hospital admission in individuals aged 18 and older with insomnia. A control group of individuals without insomnia with a 4:1 ratio was matched by gender, age, and index year. Cox regression models were used to evaluate the effects of insomnia on the risk of road traffic injuries (Hazard ratio, HR). The link between insomnia and repeated road traffic injury was also explored.



Results

From 2000 to 2015, 1,936,512 people aged 18 and older were hospitalized in Taiwan (194,035 with insomnia and 776,140 without insomnia). After other factors were controlled, the risk of road traffic injuries in individuals with insomnia was 1.23 times that of individuals without insomnia. In the 25 to 44 age group, the risk in individuals with insomnia was 1.80 times that of those without insomnia. Additionally, the risk of road traffic injuries in automobile drivers and motorcycle riders with insomnia was 1.46 and 1.29 times that of those without insomnia, respectively. The risk of repeated road traffic injuries with insomnia was 2.06 times that of those without insomnia.



Conclusions

To reduce the probability of road traffic injury, high-risk groups should seek early medical assistance to resolve insomnia.

Language: en