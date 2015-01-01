Abstract

Introduction

Bicycling has numerous health benefits, such as improvements in cardiorespiratory fitness, and significant risk reductions for cardiovascular disease, cancer, and obesity and has benefits to the environment. However, motorists' behavior has been shown to be a significant barrier for people to bicycle. Therefore, it is important to examine licensed drivers' knowledge of the policies that guide roadway interactions with bicycles.

Methods

A cross-sectional online survey was developed and distributed to Missouri licensed drivers. A bivariate linear regression and multivariable linear regression analysis was conducted to determine which factors predict overall driver knowledge score for bicycling laws.

Results

Demographic factors such as living in non-metropolitan areas [micropolitan, small town, and rural] (p < 0.001) as well as behavioral factors such as driving greater than 50 miles per week (p < 0.001) were associated with lower test scores. Whereas bicycling 1-10 miles per week (p < 0.05) and more than 50 miles per week (p < 0.001) (reference group: 0 miles biked per week) and Type of Cyclist Interested, but Concerned (p < 0.001), Enthused and Confident (p < 0.001), and Strong and Fearless (p < 0.001) (reference group: No Way No How) were associated with higher scores on a test of roadway bicycling policies. Questions related to lane positioning, the meaning of green paint, and bicycle-related signage were the most answered incorrectly most often.

Conclusion

Drivers who do not bike have less knowledge of bicycling laws in Missouri. Interventions to promote roadway safety for bicyclists should focus on drivers who do not bike and on education related to lane positioning, green paint use, and bicycle-related signage.

Language: en