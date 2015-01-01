Abstract

OBJECTIVE

To investigate facilitators and barriers to all types of cycling in adults aged ≥50 years.



Methods

An online survey of 1335 cyclists aged ≥50 years residents of New South Wales (NSW), Australia.



Results

Almost all participants (98.5%) reported physical health and fitness as a reason for riding a bicycle, followed by mental health (68.1%), social (58.3%) and environmental reasons (44%). Top reported barriers to cycling included motorist behaviour or aggression (34.4%), speed and volume of traffic (27.1%), proximity to motor vehicle traffic (26%) and not enough separated bike lanes (22.7%). Females and occasional riders were significantly more likely to report these barriers than men and regular riders respectively. Key facilitators included improved attitudes towards cyclists compared to current attitudes (69.5%), separate bike lanes (63.4%), education and training of motorists (57.5%).



Discussion

Strategies designed to improve cycling participation in older adults need to address barriers to cycling and to tailor interventions for under-represented groups such females.

